The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Graham; WE are in it to win it, break Russia, take Putin out. WaPo, Russia not behind NS attack. U/1
Topic 817
That Graham guy has been eating too much GM foods, it’s addled his brain, the US couldn’t beat the Taliban in Afghanistan, they only had the kind of weapons more like bows and arrows.US hubris at it’s best.
These delusional neocons believe their own propaganda. They think that Putin is a dictator and all Russians are under his yoke. They think all the US has to do is get rid of Putin and “free” the Russian people, and they will immediately embrace the US. US neocons are so used to having their way among the US elite, with no pushback from the media or the people, that they completely ignore the “peoples’ agency” factor. The Russian people will rise up against any American who tries to control them.
People like Graham should be given a gun, a parachut, and be air dropped in the middle of Russia to fight their beloved war.