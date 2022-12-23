in Latest, Video

Russian military prepares for conflict with neocons and NATO

118 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian military prepares for conflict with neocons and NATO
The Duran: Episode 1464

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Graham; WE are in it to win it, break Russia, take Putin out. WaPo, Russia not behind NS attack. U/1

Russia in Soledar, Ukraine Prepares Bakhmut Last Stand, Russian Military Focus Donbass, Putin confirms New Cold War