Graham Phillips is a British national who has spent at least the last eight years chronicling the struggle between Ukrainian national forces and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk that started in 2014. His coverage on YouTube has gained him 309,000 subscribers, but, interestingly enough, YouTube has not canceled him, even though his coverage clearly points to Russia and Russian-aligned people as being in the right in this conflict, and Ukraine and the US and Great Britain being in the wrong.

Here we feature a new video clip, giving viewers of look at the oft-reported Azovstal (Azov Steel) factory in Mariupol, which was and remains a focal point of the current struggle as Russia’s “special military operation” – in Ukraine continues.

This is a way to see the side of the news that the American and Western press do not want you to see.

This also highlights a weakness among independent media: We do not form alliances. The “mainstream” media did, and so groups like “The Associated Press”, Reuters-Thompson, and so on have all formed vast, multinational “news corporations.”

Think about this: a corporation that exists to disseminate “news.” Doesn’t that sound rotten at the core, potentially?

I do not think it was always so, but it certainly is so now.

Our type of journalism, both Mr. Phillips and my own, as with The Duran itself are reflective of the growing “network society” that features many independent single-point of reference sources for news and information services. Perhaps it is by our very nature that we do not form alliances, but here, I hope to support Mr. Phillips in his efforts, because his kind of reporting is very useful to our own, in terms of trying to show the war in a fair light, seeking truth and hard facts rather than sensationalism.

A few things to note: At the beginning, Graham is driving with two women, presumably to Azovstal. They are not afraid. Think about that. Also, note that drone footage is present and provided. This is very interesting, considering that we are getting such information from a war zone.

Note also, the slow pace of the fighting. It isn’t a barrage of detonations, but one strike, then analysis, then another, and so on. Much of the real fighting seems to get going during the darker times of the day.

What do you think about this coverage? Let us know.

And thank you to you, Graham, for putting it on the line to give us real information.

