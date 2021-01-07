in Latest, Video

GOP Divided. McConnell & Graham vs Gaetz & Jordan

GOP Divided. McConnell & Graham vs Gaetz & Jordan

Congress confirms Joe Biden as president-elect after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol building

Joe Biden’s presidential election victory has been certified by Congress despite objections by Trump loyalists. The certification process was disrupted earlier when a mob broke into the Capitol. Speaking at the end of a joint session of Congress, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that Biden’s term will begin on January 20.

Alex ChristoforouMatt GaetzMcConnell

