Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will challenge electors on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will challenge electors on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz Says He Will Challenge Electoral College Votes on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz Says He Will Challenge Electoral College Votes on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that he plans to challenge electoral college votes when they are counted during a Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6. “So on January 6, I’m joining with the fighters in the Congress and we are going to object to electors from states that didn’t run clean elections,” Gaetz told a crowd during the first day of the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

