2021 Bleak New Year for Ukraine

News Topic 10:

Transit of Russian gas to EU through Ukraine down 38% to 55.8 bln in 2020

The average daily transit volume since the beginning of the year amounted to 153 mln cubic meters per day

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Transit of Russian gas to Europe through the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (Gas TSO of Ukraine) amounted to 55.8 bln cubic meters in 2020, which is 38% lower than the previous year, press service of the operator reported on Saturday.

elena mraz
elena mraz
January 7, 2021

US took a lot of money from Ukraine; should help them to pay the bills Biden ???? +

0
Reply

