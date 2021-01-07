2021 Bleak New Year for Ukraine
News Topic 10:
Transit of Russian gas to EU through Ukraine down 38% to 55.8 bln in 2020
The average daily transit volume since the beginning of the year amounted to 153 mln cubic meters per day
KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Transit of Russian gas to Europe through the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (Gas TSO of Ukraine) amounted to 55.8 bln cubic meters in 2020, which is 38% lower than the previous year, press service of the operator reported on Saturday.
