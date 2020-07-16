“Get Out Now”: Pompeo Prepares New Sanctions Over Nearly Complete Russia-Germany NS2 Pipeline

“It’s a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia’s malign-influence projects it will not be tolerated.”
While it’s the Trump administration’s new punitive measures targeting China which have been driving headlines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also signaled new measures related to the controversial Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a sanctions exemption will be removed for a Russian natural-gas pipeline to Germany, paving the way for new penalties to be imposed on the contentious project,” The Wall Street Journal described of his comments.
Already the major companies laying the massive NS2 pipeline and their executives have been threatened with sanction as of last year, which temporarily halted construction. From there Russia vowed to outfit pipe-laying ships and fill in the gap via its energy giant Gazprom.
The newly announced measures will allow a wider range of punishment options against companies working on the pipeline as it nears completion, which Washington has long been trying to thwart.
“Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences,” Pompeo announced.
“It’s a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia’s malign-influence projects it will not be tolerated,” Pompeo said.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Germany and Russia will finish this gas pipeline by the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021. Pompous ass Pompeo should worry more about his exploding waistline than about Nord Stream 2. He is “morbidly obese”, to quote Madame Pelosi.
Only if we organize and hit the streets, only that will save us from capitalism gone bonkers. For the 50% working-poor refuse to vote, causing the 25% most wealth to win all elections, to create socialism for the rich — and non-violent disobedience is our only salvation.