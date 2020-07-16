in Links, Latest

“Get Out Now”: Pompeo Prepares New Sanctions Over Nearly Complete Russia-Germany NS2 Pipeline

“It’s a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia’s malign-influence projects it will not be tolerated.”

While it’s the Trump administration’s new punitive measures targeting China which have been driving headlines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also signaled new measures related to the controversial Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a sanctions exemption will be removed for a Russian natural-gas pipeline to Germany, paving the way for new penalties to be imposed on the contentious project,” The Wall Street Journal described of his comments.

“Mr. Pompeo said Wednesday that the State Department will lift a proviso that spared the pipeline, known as Nord Stream 2, from a 2017 sanctions measure,” the report added.

Already the major companies laying the massive NS2 pipeline and their executives have been threatened with sanction as of last year, which temporarily halted construction. From there Russia vowed to outfit pipe-laying ships and fill in the gap via its energy giant Gazprom.

The newly announced measures will allow a wider range of punishment options against companies working on the pipeline as it nears completion, which Washington has long been trying to thwart.

“Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences,” Pompeo announced.

“It’s a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia’s malign-influence projects it will not be tolerated,” Pompeo said.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiasanctionsNord Stream 2Pompeo

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
July 16, 2020

Germany and Russia will finish this gas pipeline by the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021. Pompous ass Pompeo should worry more about his exploding waistline than about Nord Stream 2. He is “morbidly obese”, to quote Madame Pelosi.

2
Reply
John Ellis
John Ellis
July 16, 2020

Only if we organize and hit the streets, only that will save us from capitalism gone bonkers. For the 50% working-poor refuse to vote, causing the 25% most wealth to win all elections, to create socialism for the rich — and non-violent disobedience is our only salvation.

0
Reply

