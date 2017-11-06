How to get labeled a Putin stooge

(American Thinker) Brazile triggered this bunch by writing in her memoirs that she came close to replacing Clinton as the Democratic nominee for president after Clinton collapsed on the campaign trail at a 9/11 commemoration in New York.

Now this:

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is now calling Donna Brazile a Putin stooge. This is actually happening. https://t.co/rz5Pgigkws pic.twitter.com/YrPprKz5IK — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 5, 2017

The Tweet cites a recent statement from Hillary’s campaign supporters, in “An Open Letter from HILLARY FOR AMERICA 2016 team” that debunked Brazile’s new book about all the disorder in the failed Hillary campaign:

It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.

Like much that comes from Team Hillary, it pretty well asks us to stretch our imaginations, believing the absurd as the truth.

Who could forget Hillary’s famous collapse at the 9/11 memorial when she got thrown like a sack of potatoes into her Secret Service van and lost her shoe?

Who could forget the odd bathroom breaks that made her, like Tonya Harding with her unlaced boot, late for her televised debate with Bernie Sanders?

Who could forget the cough attacks, repeatedly?

Who could forget the strange moments of drug-like mania at press conferences?

Or that Hillary still has yet to release her medical records? Or that Hillary left her job as Secretary of State after a “fall” that put her in the hospital and that her husband, Bill Clinton, said needed a long recovery?

To question these things, in the minds of the Hillaryites, is to embrace Putinism, to believe Russian propaganda rather than believe one’s own eyes.

Which says a lot about why Hillary Clinton lost the election. She was never straight with people. And the number one reason she failed to win over voters in places she refused to campaign in, perhaps for health reasons there, too, is that they couldn’t see her as trustworthy.

Now anyone who thinks that, friend or foe, Republican or Democrat, is a Putin Stooge. Any questions as to why Hillary Clinton lost?