Germany’s Green Party poised to take over after Merkel

The Duran: Episode 950

Could a Green Party chancellor lead Germany?
Annalena Baerbock will run in the coming election, and polls suggest there is rising support for the Greens as climate concerns mount.

Annalena Baerbock will run in the coming election, and polls suggest there is rising support for the Greens as climate concerns mount. Berlin, Germany – The German Green Party has announced that Annalena Baerbock, its co-leader, will be its candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor ahead of elections in September.

Germany’s CDU/CSU loses majority support after Laschet named chancellor pick, as Greens become TOP party for first time – poll

Germany’s center-right CDU/CSU bloc has fallen behind the Greens in public support after the Christian Democrats picked Armin Laschet as their chancellor candidate in the upcoming elections, one opinion poll shows.

