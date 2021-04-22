Border CZAR Kamala Harris does not find it necessary to visit the border
The Duran: Episode 950
Is Kamala Harris ‘missing at the border’? She says she’s focused on where migration starts
Is Kamala Harris ‘missing at the border’? She says she’s focused on where migration starts
WASHINGTON – On opposite ends of Pennsylvania Avenue at the same moment Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with Latin America policy experts as House GOP leaders displayed to reporters a “missing” milk carton with her face on it.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The English search engines have made this publication difficult to find:
https://megaphone.link/ADV9358975629
Journalist Mike Moore runs the “Thomas Paine” website.
He has extensive information on the affairs on the USA southern border.
The extensive audio files are listed by several places such as “Megaphone” et al.
She can’t risk being infested with their lowliness.
The countries of Central and South America have their own governments which are responsible for the well-being of their people. If Kamala Harris is postulating that it’s somehow her responsibility to address problems in those countries prior to dealing with the problems afflicting her own, that is a most outrageous example of (dare I say ‘racist’?) overreach, and a shameful abdication of her civic duty. If she knows that problems of governance in those countries are at the root of the migration crisis on the US border, one thing she could legitimately do about that would be what Trump did:… Read more »
Out of sight, out of mind.