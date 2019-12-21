What could possibly go wrong?

The Green Party in Germany is urging that up to 140 million “climate refugees” should be allowed to migrate to the west and given citizenship.

Political leaders like Claudia Roth are claiming that island states in the Pacific could “completely disappear” and that entire population groups should be allowed to re-locate to the west as a result.

“Citizenship in the receiving country can be an option,” for people existentially threatened by global warming, said Roth

In their proposal, the party cites the World Bank’s estimate that there could be as many as 140 million “climate refugees” flooding into the west from Africa, South Asia, and South America by the year 2050.

Other parties in Germany expressed their opposition, noting that creating the idea of “climate refugees” would increase migratory pressure worldwide.

https://summit.news/2019/12/19/german-green-party-urges-allowing-140-million-climate-refugees-to-migrate-to-the-west/

