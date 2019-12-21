in Links, Latest

German Green Party Urges Allowing 140 Million ‘Climate Refugees’ to Migrate to the West

2 Comments

What could possibly go wrong?

The Green Party in Germany is urging that up to 140 million “climate refugees” should be allowed to migrate to the west and given citizenship.

Political leaders like Claudia Roth are claiming that island states in the Pacific could “completely disappear” and that entire population groups should be allowed to re-locate to the west as a result.

“Citizenship in the receiving country can be an option,” for people existentially threatened by global warming, said Roth

In their proposal, the party cites the World Bank’s estimate that there could be as many as 140 million “climate refugees” flooding into the west from Africa, South Asia, and South America by the year 2050.

Other parties in Germany expressed their opposition, noting that creating the idea of “climate refugees” would increase migratory pressure worldwide.

https://summit.news/2019/12/19/german-green-party-urges-allowing-140-million-climate-refugees-to-migrate-to-the-west/

Errunur
How do these parties get supported is a mystery to me that will never be solved.

December 21, 2019
Joe
If these islands are in Asia, Africa and South America let countries in those continents take them in. Why should Europe be responsible?

December 21, 2019

