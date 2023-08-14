The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Germany, cancel AfD. Bolton WSJ: Putin is bluffing, call his bluff with nukes, sanction China. U/1
Topic 1055
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Well the Germans have done this before. In 1933-34 the first ‘concentration camps’ were for political opponents as a form of ‘re-education’. It is obviously a favourite Nazi trick. The Ukrainians are doing it – arresting political opponents – so, if the Germans follow suit, we all know which political philosophy has taken hold of that nation. One could even argue that the Americans are doing it by attempting to put Donald Trump and any of his followers in jail. The Pakistanis are doing it with Imran Khan and his followers. Who else? Myanmar? Seems to be the favourite trick… Read more »
Alex, I enjoy your travels. Very informative.
Yes, Bolton is certifiably crazy. So why on earth did Trump add him to his administration? That’s why I cannot ever trust Trump as president — he’s a lousy judge of character.