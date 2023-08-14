in Latest, Video

Russia Reaches Kupiansk Suburb, Denies Ukr Urozhaynoye; Bolton Escalation, Rus Unfazed Ruble Fall

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Reaches Kupiansk Suburb, Denies Ukr Control Urozhaynoye, Strikes Odessa, Searches Black Sea Ship; Bolton Wants Escalation, Rus Unfazed Ruble Fall
Alexander Mercouris

1 Comment
Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
August 15, 2023

Thank you, Alexander.

