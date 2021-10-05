in Latest, Video

Georgia Ex-President Saakashvili arrested after returning home to start color revolution

Georgia Ex-President Saakashvili arrested after returning home to start color revolution

Georgia Arrests Ex-President Saakashvili After Return From 8-Year Exile In Ukraine

The Republic of Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili made a surprise announcement earlier this week, confirming that he had returned to Georgia after eight years in exile – during which time he mostly lived in Ukraine, and was still politically active, even rising to prominence in Ukrainian politics.

Detained ex-leader Saakashvili came to Georgia to stage COUP, says head of ruling party, as projections show it leading in polls

Disgraced ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested on his return to Georgia on Friday, after spending eight years abroad, was seeking to overthrow the government, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party said. Saakashvili’s coming to Georgia was widely perceived as a game of dare with the authorities, as he had several convictions in absentia on charges of abuse of power.

October 5, 2021

