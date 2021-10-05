The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China Warns US it Risks War over Taiwan, Deploys Record Number of Aircraft on Combat Drills
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying’s Remarks on Taiwan-related Statement Issued by US State Department Spokesperson
Q: On October 3, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement saying that the US is very concerned by China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. The US urges China to cease its pressure and coercion against Taiwan.
PLA sends ‘record-breaking 52 aircraft near Taiwan island in a single day’ in consecutive drills
UPDATE: PLA sends ‘record-breaking 56 aircraft near Taiwan island in a single day’ in consecutive drills
For the third time in just four days, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) again broke its record in the number of aircraft dispatched for drills near the island of Taiwan in a single day on Monday, sending a whopping 56 warplanes consisting mainly of fighters and bombers, a day after the US voiced “concern” over the Chinese mainland’s military activity near the island, claiming it was provocative.
Time to warn Taiwan secessionists and their fomenters: war is real: Global Times editorial
Photo: Xinhua/Liu Rui The US State Department issued a statement on Sunday, saying the PLA was conducting intensive training exercises over Taiwan island’s self-proclaimed southwest air defense identification zone in the past few days. The statement accused the PLA of carrying out “provocative military activities” that “undermines regional peace and stability”, adding “the US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid.”
