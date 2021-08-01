Gab Social Network provides COVID Vaccine Exemption documents

I have been receiving dozens of direct messages on Gab over the past week with people from around the country sharing the horrors from inside the United States Military and their places of employment regarding “mandatory” non-FDA approved experimental Covid vaccinations.

Many people are being forced to choose between feeding their families and getting injected with a potentially deadly experimental substance. This is a fundamental violation of not only human rights, but the religious rights that we are guaranteed in the United States of America.

At the bottom of this post are Word docs and PDF files constructing what the creator of the documents calls an “air tight religious exemption request” for the COVID vaccine if it is mandatory for you at work, school, or in the military. You can download these and customize them to your individual scenario.

The Full Document is everything necessary for a US Army Soldier to submit a religious exemption request to his immediate commander, with only certain portions needing to be edited to include your name, unit, and details.

The “Religious + Practical Side Supporting Documents” contains all of the details giving both the religious reasons for why Christians cannot receive the Vaccine, and the practical reasons for why it isn’t actually necessary to receive the Vaccine.

The Religious and Practical Side Supporting Documents are also separated in case you specifically need either one without the other.

We are human beings made in the image of God. We have God-given human rights and should not be forced to choose between feeding our families and putting something that is potentially deadly into our bodies. As a reminder Gab.com is the only social network on the internet that allows criticism and discussion about the experimental non-FDA approved Covid vaccine.

God be with us all.

Source of docs: Kaleb of Atlanta

Source of work-related exemption docs

For US Air Force service members

While the Air Force tailors religious requests to each individual, the following can be used to start the process should the Air Force make this Covid shot mandatory. Folks can drop this text into their unit letterhead, fill in their name, and submit to their commanders.

MEMORANDUM FOR Immediate Commander

SUBJECT: Request for Religious Accommodation – Rank Name

1. I request a religious accommodation to not be required to receive a vaccination for COVID-19 in accordance with policies and procedures contained in DoDI 1300.17 (Accommodation of Religious Practices Within the Military Services), 22 Feb 2014; AFI 48-110 (Immunizations And Chemoprophylaxis For The Prevention of Infectious Diseases), 6 Oct 2013; and AFPD 52-2 (Accommodation of Religious Practices in the Air Force), 27 Jul 2020.

2. It is well-documented that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States utilized fetal cell lines in their development (PER.C6 by Johnson & Johnson) or testing (HEK 293 by Pfzier and Moderna) that are descended from fetal tissue taken from elective abortions. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has documented these facts here: https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/you-asked-we-answered-do-the-covid-19-vaccines-contain-aborted-fetal-cells.

3. I am not opposed to vaccines in principle; however, it is my sincerely-held religious belief that abortion is immoral and that these vaccines are not morally justifiable, especially considering the extremely low mortality rate and rare instances of permanent complications from COVID-19 infections among those of military age.

4. While this request is being considered by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, personnel, and Services, I understand that I have a temporary exemption from compliance IAW AFPD 52-2, paragraph 1.4. I also understand that permanent exemptions for religious reasons are not granted and that the MAJCOM commander is the designated approval and revocation authority for temporary immunization exemptions IAW AFI 48-110, paragraph 2-6.

5. I look forward to working with you, our chaplains, our medical providers, and our judge advocates to consider this request. If you have any questions, please reach me at (XXX) XXX-XXXX or by email at xxxxxxxxxxx.