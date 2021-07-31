China-Russia Hold Massive Military Drills in North China, Mull Giving Military Dimension to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Russia to join military drill in China, ‘displays mutual trust, eyes Central Asian security’
Russia is set to join a military exercise in Northwest China with the theme of jointly safeguarding regional security and stability in August. It will be the first joint drill to be held in China since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, displaying a high level of mutual trust between the two militaries while also eyeing security and stability in Central Asia as the US irresponsibly withdraws troops from Afghanistan, experts said.
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
YEKATERINBURG, July 30. /TASS/. Peacekeepers and commandos of Russia’s Central Military District have redeployed to Uzbekistan for joint drills on the border with Afghanistan that will focus on the tasks of protecting the state’s territorial integrity, the District’s press office reported on Friday.
