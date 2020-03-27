G20 social distance summit: Globalist system breaking down (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the virtual, video G20 summit of world leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a video-summit of G20 leaders on Thursday, Putin said a common plan was needed to support the global economy. Right now, he pointed out, many countries are taking a major hit amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Russian leader said joint research between all G20 countries would quicken the process of finding a successful vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

He also said the main risk of the pandemic would be long-term unemployment and estimated that unemployment globally will exceed 2009 levels “under any scenario.”

G20 leaders are meeting for the virtual crisis call eight months ahead of the summit scheduled to take place in Riyadh in November. It’s all in an effort to agree a “coordinated set of policies” to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and “safeguard the global economy.”

The suggestion of a teleconference-style summit was first put forward by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members were quick to support the idea.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the leaders said they were “gravely concerned” about the risks posed by the crisis — particularly to developing nations and the least-developed countries in Africa, as well as small island states. They also noted that refugees and other displaced persons faced “particular risk.”

