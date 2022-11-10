The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
FTX meltdown. Serbia turns to IMF. Biden, NO to drones. Putin, NO to G20. POTUS Fetterman. U/1
Topic 770
As the participants in the G20 are being so childish I wonder if they will be disappointed that Putin doesn’t go as this will deprive them of their fun. It’s like planning a fight in the playground and the one they all wanted to see beaten and humiliated decides not to bother to turn up.
I’m glad Putin will not be going to the G20 and be treated like garbage by these globalist creeps. I worry for Putin’s safety, too, being in proximity to these sociopaths and their shadowy operatives. As well, I don’t like the idea of Lavrov being there for the same reasons! But I understand Russia wanting to be represented there still, even if they have largely pivoted to the global east and south and away from the west. The behavior of the current western leaders is a reflection of our degenerated culture in the now secular west: childish, shallow, uninformed, unethical.… Read more »
In the Scots Ballad of the Battle of Otterburn, the finest lines
come from the mortally wounded James, Earl of Douglas,
recounting the dream he had had the night before the fight:
“I saw a dead man win a fight
and I think that man was I.”
Did Tony DeLuca dream?
Very nice location. Do the trees in Greece remain this green through the winter?