Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine in Alberta!
WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON! We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!
A man in Alberta with a degree in Occupational Safety and Health took on the health officials and won…not only for himself, but for Alberta and possibly all of us. No more masking, social distancing, COVID. Watch here and see what he asserted in court. This is incredible! He says, further, that his victory and his talking point, shouldempower all of us too, to do exactly the same!
