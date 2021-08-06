AVG Launches New, Secure Browser

The leading anti-virus company AVG has launched a new browser for secure browsing. It is totally free. Google Chrome-based or at least Chrome-like, it can be downloaded from the official website with one click of the mouse.

If you are using Google Chrome, it will import your bookmarks automatically, although you will still need to sign in to e-mail and other accounts. It promises ad-blocking and several other features including anti-tracking, anti-phishing, and private mode similar to Chrome. The ad-blocking certainly seems to work, especially when surfing the Guardian newspaper website! Private mode does not record browsing history, cookies, or your download history. There is also a “Privacy Cleaner” for deleting browsing history outside of private mode, which is clearly based on Google Chrome.

For paid users there is AVG Tune-Up which includes browsing history deletion and other features. Sadly, you need AVG or another anti-virus program in this day and age when scams and cons are getting ever more sophisticated, even without the Pegasus scandal. AVG is a top-rated product, and if you run into difficulties, its help-line is second to none.

