France Recalls Ambassadors from Washington & Canberra as European Allies Doubt US Long Term Promises

Furious France Recalls Ambassadors from Washington and Canberra as European Allies Doubt US Long Term Promises
France recalls ambassadors from US and Australia amid backlash over submarine deal
Mr Le Drian said the deal was unacceptable. “The cancellation (of the project)… and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States meant to launch studies on a possible future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, constitute unacceptable behavior between allies and partners,” he said in a statement.
Australia made ‘huge mistake’ in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy
Australia has made a “huge” diplomatic error, the French ambassador said on Saturday having been recalled to Paris after Canberra ditched a multi billion dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.
