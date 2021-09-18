in Latest, Video

Obama endorses Justin Trudeau, calls him “an effective leader”

169 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Obama endorses Justin Trudeau, calls him “an effective leader”

****News Topic 559*****
Obama Publicly Endorses Justin Trudeau Ahead Of Canada’s Upcoming Election

Obama Publicly Endorses Justin Trudeau Ahead Of Canada’s Upcoming Election

For all the hustle and bustle about interfering in foreign elections we have heard over the last 5 years, no one seemed to notice or care that Former President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the country’s upcoming election.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
September 18, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I get paid over $100 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .Here’s what I have been doing…… http://Www.Richnow1.Com

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Sara
0
Reply

A return to privacy & anonymity; Sentinel ecosystem and dVPN

France Recalls Ambassadors from Washington & Canberra as European Allies Doubt US Long Term Promises