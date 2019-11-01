Fox News brings Epstein suicide hoax back into the spotlight (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss forensic expert Dr. Michael Baden’s appearance on Fox News, where he concluded that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging.

Dr. Baden stated that “the evidence points towards homicide rather than suicide.” Baden was hired by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, to observe the convicted pedophile’s autopsy, after the 66-year-old Epstein was found hanged in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August.

Baden said there were signs of “unusual” activity “from day one” of the autopsy, saying the wounds were “more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation.”

Via Zerohedge…

Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and observed the autopsy, told Fox News that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, as well as one fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple, Baden told Fox News.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” said Baden. “The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death.” “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” the 85-year-old medical legend told Fox News.

This disagrees with New York City Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson’s rulling that Epstein’s cause of death was suicide by hanging.

“It appears that this could have been a mistake,” Baden said. “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.”

Just another “mistake.”

