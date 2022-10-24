in Latest, Video

Flurry of phone calls, warning of dirty bomb from Russia’s Shoigu

Flurry of phone calls, warning of dirty bomb from Russia’s Shoigu
The Duran: Episode 1417

Tommy Jensen
Tommy Jensen
October 24, 2022

All bombs are dirty. I mean if you are dead you are dead notwithstanding the name of the bomb. So what is the f…… problem?

Crass
Crass
October 24, 2022

Any Country with a Nuclear Power plant can easily make a dirty bomb. You simply put barrels of Nuclear waste on a lorry and detonate the lorry with explosives. 

All Ukraine have to do is put Spent Nuclear Fuel Rods from one of their many reactors on a Lorry, and detonate the Lorry with explosives.
Or better still, put active (unspent) Nuclear Fuel Rods on many Trucks, and detonate them all!

