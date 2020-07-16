Florida Department of Health saboteurs are RIGGING coronavirus test results, wildly inflating infection numbers to hobble reopening efforts

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) A stunning investigation by Orlando Fox News affiliate Fox 35 finds that the Florida Department of Health is reporting suspiciously high “positive” rates from dozens of COVID-19 testing labs in Florida, often in contradiction to the real numbers that those labs reported to the state. This appears to indicate a massive, coordinated conspiracy by State of Florida workers in the Florida Department of Health who are attempting to sabotage the reopening efforts by wildly exaggerating the number of infections for political purposes.

To understand how this fake science scam works, observe how the State of Florida had released a list of “positivity rates” from various labs across the state, listing hundreds of labs as either 100% positive or near 100%. The corporate media is using these numbers to claim the coronavirus pandemic is spiraling out of control in a “second wave” of infection

But the numbers being reported by the Florida Department of Health are not the numbers that were reported by the labs. It appears the Florida Department of Health is taking lab numbers and multiplying them by whatever factor is necessary to achieve a “100% positive rate” across hundreds of labs. In some cases, they are multiplying the actual number of infections by a factor of ten.

