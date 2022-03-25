Financial Markets Are Collapsing and Nobody Wants To Admit It

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russians are using more Russian debit cards now! TASS reports: Share of Russians using debit cards growing — researchWithdrawal of Visa and MasterCard international payment systems has not affected plans of new debit cards issue, Russia’s Home Credit Bank said in its research MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The share of Russians using debit cards gained 6 percentage points over the fortnight to 65%, Home Credit Bank said in its research. “The share of individuals using debit cards continues growing: 65% against 61% a week earlier and 59% – two weeks earlier. Withdrawal of Visa and MasterCard international payment systems has… Read more »
The Russian-Indian economic exchange works well! – TASS reports: Settlement channel rubles-rupees is working — Russia’s trade mission in India – Evgeny Ostapkevich noted that Russian oil companies had a good chance of increasing the volume of deliveries to the Indian market MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The channel for settlements in the national currencies of Russia and India exists and works, according to head of the operational department of the Russian trade mission in India Evgeny Ostapkevich. “I can say that the rubles-rupees channel really works. Colleagues from Sberbank’s branch in India confirmed it to me,” he said. He also… Read more »