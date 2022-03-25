Against all wars of aggression, remember 24/3/99

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Today it is 23 years since my country Norway and 15 other NATO countries waged a war of aggression against Yugoslavia. We must stand up against wars of aggression. What Russia is doing with their war of aggression in Ukraine is wrong, and the NATO-led wars of aggression are also wrong.

Read the political resolution I want to propose to the Democrats, my political party in Norway. Please note that this is a national conservative political party, not at all connected to the revolting anti-democratic so-called Democratic party in the United States led by Serbia-hater Joe Biden and the incompetent Kamala Harris: Original Norwegian text, my edits in bold, and you can also read the English translation.

Abobe you can see the Ukrainian war analysis, two hours on Happy TV prime time. In this program: Happy TV anchor Slađana Letinčić, with guests Ljubinka Milinčić, editor-in-chief for Sputnik Serbia, former president of the Executive Council of Kosovo and Metohija, Zoran Andjelković, and me Kristian Kahrs.

Unfortunately, I have not had time to add English subtitles to this video, and I would very much appreciate if one of my Serbian friends can send me a transcript of the segments where I am speaking. I have edited out commercials and a copyrighted interview Megyn Kelly did with Vladimir Putin.

If you want to hear from a real expert about the war in Ukraine, you should listen to The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate talk live with ex-UN weapons inspector and military expert Scott Ritter about the Russia-Ukraine war. Ritter provides a detailed analysis of the battlefield that stands in stark contrast to the rose-colored perspective of most Western analysts, and offers his perspective on the political follies that drove the conflict.

After one hour of the program, we can hear the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speak about disgusting Serbs. We should celebrate someone’s death, but there are very few friends in Serbia traumatized with grief after Albright died on March 23.

_________________

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, VK, and his Duran Locals profile.



The Duran on Gab, Telegram, VK, and of course the vibrant community on theduran.locals.com.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report