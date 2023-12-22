FBI Arrests Babylon Bee Actor Siaka Massaquoi

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Babylon Bee sits down with Siaka Massaquoi to talk about how the FBI recently separated him from his pregnant wife at the airport and arrested him over charges related to January 6th. What really happened on January 6th and what was Siaka doing at the Capitol Building?
So these guys are fine with the murders of women and children because they are a different religion…. And they think they are moral…..