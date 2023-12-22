in Latest, Video

FBI Arrests Babylon Bee Actor Siaka Massaquoi

1 Comment

The Babylon Bee sits down with Siaka Massaquoi to talk about how the FBI recently separated him from his pregnant wife at the airport and arrested him over charges related to January 6th. What really happened on January 6th and what was Siaka doing at the Capitol Building?

