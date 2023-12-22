in Latest, Video

Haley exposes The Putin birthday plot. Borrell, EU garden in danger. Milei, shock therapy protests

Alex Christoforou

Jdog
Jdog
December 22, 2023

Hailey is a traitor. The Neo Cons are truly evil people.

Tom
Tom
December 22, 2023

Hahahahaha, she is nuts. Saddam has WMD. Mad dog Ghadaffy. Assad is killing his own people. Iraqi military threw baby’s out of incubators

FBI Arrests Babylon Bee Actor Siaka Massaquoi

Desperate US/EU To Seize Rus Assets, Send Ukr Refugees Fight; Tighten Oil Cap, Sanction Diamonds