FASCINATING – KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov reveals Russian Subversion Tactics – Full Interview

This interview is very relevant for what we are now in… with this “Coronavirus Crisis”. Yuri Bezmenov mentions 4 steps how you can take over countries in 4 steps by demoralization, destabilization, crisis, normalization. This is G. Edward Griffin’s shocking video interview, Soviet Subversion of the Free-World Press (1984), where he interviews ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov.
This is normal secret service procedure, as practised by all secret services around the globe, nothing special at all: “4 steps how you can take over countries in 4 steps by demoralization, destabilization, crisis, normalization”.
This need not be necessarily attributed to the KGB, without mentioning the CIA as well.