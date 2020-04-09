in Links, Latest

FASCINATING – KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov reveals Russian Subversion Tactics – Full Interview

This interview is very relevant for what we are now in… with this “Coronavirus Crisis”. Yuri Bezmenov mentions 4 steps how you can take over countries in 4 steps by demoralization, destabilization, crisis, normalization. This is G. Edward Griffin’s shocking video interview, Soviet Subversion of the Free-World Press (1984), where he interviews ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov.

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

This is normal secret service procedure, as practised by all secret services around the globe, nothing special at all: “4 steps how you can take over countries in 4 steps by demoralization, destabilization, crisis, normalization”.

This need not be necessarily attributed to the KGB, without mentioning the CIA as well.

April 9, 2020

