Farage makes bold offer to Tories to keep Brexit alive, will Boris accept? (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 367.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party’s general election strategy, which seeks to stop a rising Labour, and work with the Conservative Party to form a sort of ‘Leave’ majority government that will keep the fight for a real Brexit alive.

Via Zerohedge…

After initially insisting that the Brexit Party would contest more than 600 seats in the upcoming UK general election and denying rumors about a possible “alliance” with the Tories, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has back-tracked, big time.

Instead of challenging every seat, the BP’s election strategy will leave out 317 Tory-held seats won during the last election, increasing the chances of a pro-Brexit majority. Now, the BP will focus on Labour-held seats, particularly seats situated in districts that voted in favor of ‘Leave’.

Last week, Farage sent GBP tumbling after claiming his party intended to field more than 600 candidates, some of whom would go head-to-head with Tory incumbents. Without an alliance between the two pro-Brexit parties, pundits claimed, Farage could risk splitting the vote, handing the premiership to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Unsurprisingly, GBP soared on Monday once Farage made clear that he and the Brexit Party have decided that a truce with the Tories is the best way forward: GBP traded just under $1.29 on the news, its highest level of the session.

Farage said that the alternative would be a hung parliament, which could lead to a “disastrous” second referendum. The general election will be held next month.

The Tories do not want Brexit. They have tried hard to look as if they want Brexit, while working in truth to pass a FAKE Brexit. The disastrous consequence of all the betrayal and propaganda is that support for Remain has grown. With Labour and the Tories being in favor of fake Brexit, there’s no way for a real Brexit faction to gain 51% percent.

November 12, 2019
ManintheMoon
Guest
ManintheMoon

There is no way the Tories will stand candidates down anywhere – the only hope is that individual candidates withdraw in hopeless seats at the last minute. I fear we’re going to end up with a hung Parliament and this nonsense will continue … Britain is headed for the plughole anyway.

November 12, 2019

