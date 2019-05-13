EU earthquake. The Brexit Party polls higher than Labour and Tories, COMBINED! (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the continued rise of The Brexit Party, which now sees it’s polling numbers climb another six points in the past week, and polling higher than both Labour and The Conservatives, combined!

Via HumanEvents.com:

Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party has surged again. After parting ways with the increasingly irrelevant UK Independence Party (UKIP), Farage’s newly branded “people’s army” is now polling above the Labour and Conservative parties put together ahead of the European Parliamentary elections at the end of May.

From humble beginnings in his small, creaking Westminster office, the Brexit Party has managed to command the attention of the electorate ahead of what is being billed as an effective “second referendum”: the EuroParl elections.

New data published by the Observer newspaper (the Guardian’s Sunday, sister paper) reveals the Brexit Party polling at 34 per cent of the vote. Up another six points in the past week.

Meanwhile, Labour come in second with 21 per cent of the vote (down seven), and the Conservative Party trail in fourth – behind the Liberal Democrats (12) – with just 11 per cent of the vote. This, if realized, would be the Conservative Party’s worst ever performance in an election in modern history.