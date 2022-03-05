The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The disinformation campaign run by Ukraine and its supporters is formidable and often overwhelming in its sheer volume. But it is also full of easily proven fakes.

What we are about to show you may be another one. However, it is at least a good one and one that stands up to some attempts to verify that it is accurately representing a real place, at least two real persons and a real date.

Enjoy, but bear in mind – I am not confirming its authenticity, in fact, its source – appearing in an unnamed person’s facebook page, then copied and translated, then sent to me, are certainly earmarks of a fake.

Nevertheless I want to make it more public and see what happens. If it IS something real, then it tells us that the Pro-Ukrainian narrative is smoke. Of course, if it is not real, the reverse might be said to be true. Let’s see what happens.

First the image:

Translation, with supplementary information added and linked:

SECRETARY OF THE

NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENSE COUNCIL OF UKRAINE

Petr Bolbochan Boulevard, 8. Kiev, 01601

Phone: (044) 255-06-50, telefax: (044) 255-05-85

To the Minister of Community and Territory Development of Ukraine

O. M. (Oleksey Mykhaylovych) Chernyshov

Dear Olexey Mikhailovich,

I would like to inform you that as of March 4, 2022, more than 40% of the territory of Ukraine has been captured and controlled by units of the Russian armed forces.

The civilian population continues to leave the country in a hurry (as of March 4, 2022, 180 thousand people).

More than 75% of the military potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been destroyed.

Conflicts between the Azov battalions and the armed forces of Ukraine have escalated. The nationalist battalion is completely out of control.

NATO is not expected to provide real military assistance to Ukraine.

Taking into account the above, I ask you to take part in a closed extraordinary meeting of the Office of the RNBO (Council Security Service) of Ukraine, which will be held on March 4, 2022 at 17:00 in the Office of the President of Ukraine (Kiev, Bankovaya Street, 11, 2nd floor, Hall of State Events).

For organizational issues of the meeting, please contact the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine by phone at 255-05-49, (066) 791-58-58 (contact person – Olena Viktorivna Bozhko).

Sincerely,

Oleksey (Miacheslavovych) Danilov, (current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council)

The date of apparently transmission or filing of the document is March 3, 2022. Of course, today is March 5th, and we do not know if this document is real or (assuming it IS real) whether or not any such meeting took place or its topics of dicussion. We know next to nothing.

However, the document seems pretty real.

So, enjoy. If it is a fake, it is a really good one. If it is real, it might be a blockbuster news item.

