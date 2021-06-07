Facebook Ministry to Truth passes final judgement on Trump suspension
Facebook suspends Trump’s account for two years following oversight board report
Social media giant Facebook has announced it’s suspending the account of former US president Donald Trump for two years, starting from when the freeze began on January 7, and will only reinstate it “if conditions permit.” When it initiated the suspension in January, Facebook declared Trump’s tweets, posted before his supporters rioted at the US Capitol, “a severe violation of our rules.”
It has also been pointed out by a leading medical expert that the NIH and the rest of the medical cabal never attempted to devise a medical strategy to help people in the early stages of Covid. This, he says, was unprecedented in the history of disease outbreaks. As we know (and as they knew) there was a wide range of treatments which could have helped alleviate the worst aspects of Covid – but these were never considered an option. Their ONLY strategy was to tell people that if they caught Covid, to wait until they had difficulty breathing, and… Read more »
I imagine it’s most convenient for the GOP to do nothing about Facebook. It’s doing a great job of silencing Trump and minimising his chance of running for office. This is a dream for them. The GOP is really the Democratic party in a suit and tie. They secretly share the same progressive policies, which includes war-mongering. They are as kleptocratic as Democrats and see politics as a means of growing rich. Trump was a stone in their shoe. Why would they lift a finger?