in Latest, Video

US “Shocked” As Erdogan Waters Down NATO Statements Criticising Russia, Belarus

261 Views 5 Votes 1 Comment

US “Shocked” As Erdogan Waters Down NATO Statements Criticising Russia, Belarus
News Topic 178

Turkey’s persistent watering down of anti-Russian language leaves NATO in bind

Turkey’s persistent watering down of anti-Russian language leaves NATO in bind

Turkey has repeatedly softened language in NATO statements condemning Russia, part of a broader pattern of muscle-flexing obstructionism within the Western security pact, and of fellow NATO members rolling over, diplomatic sources with knowledge of the dynamic have told Al-Monitor.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry R
Terry R
June 7, 2021

This week Ukraine found out that NATO did not support the granting of a Membership Action Plan for itself and Georgia. The reason given by NATO? “We are an organization of 30 nations working by consensus. So before moving to one decision, we need to have consensus, and today we don’t have consensus on this one,” said NATO deputy secretary general. The likelihood is that it was Hungary preventing the consensus as it had previously done so because of the Ukrainian Language Law. However Turkey may have also weighed in. Ukraine was already miffed at not being invited to the… Read more »

0
Reply

The New Eugenics: Transhumanism and the Myth of the 4th Industrial Revolution

Facebook Ministry to Truth passes final judgement on Trump suspension