US “Shocked” As Erdogan Waters Down NATO Statements Criticising Russia, Belarus
Turkey’s persistent watering down of anti-Russian language leaves NATO in bind
Turkey has repeatedly softened language in NATO statements condemning Russia, part of a broader pattern of muscle-flexing obstructionism within the Western security pact, and of fellow NATO members rolling over, diplomatic sources with knowledge of the dynamic have told Al-Monitor.
This week Ukraine found out that NATO did not support the granting of a Membership Action Plan for itself and Georgia. The reason given by NATO? “We are an organization of 30 nations working by consensus. So before moving to one decision, we need to have consensus, and today we don’t have consensus on this one,” said NATO deputy secretary general. The likelihood is that it was Hungary preventing the consensus as it had previously done so because of the Ukrainian Language Law. However Turkey may have also weighed in. Ukraine was already miffed at not being invited to the… Read more »