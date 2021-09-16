EXPLOSIVE Truth About Vaccines & COVID w/Inventor Of mRNA Vaccine Technology, Robert Malone

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
One of America’s top virologists, Dr. Robert Malone, explains the current disaster caused by the premature introduction of experimental vaccines and the counter productive mass vaccination campaign.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.