California Schemin’

The failure to remove Gavin Newsom as Governor of California has been called a victory for democracy by the usual suspects. It was certainly a victory for the ruling elite. And the people who fixed the election. Newsom derided that claim, as well he might, but more objective sources pointed out that dirty work was indeed afoot.

YouTube vlogger Anthony Brian Logan was one of many pundits who did this. On September 13, he played a clip from a local TV station. Several people who tried to vote at one particular polling station were told they had already voted. How much you wanna bet they were all Republicans?

Then there was ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots, both recipes for fraud. There were voter ID requirements, though it isn’t clear if these applied to dead people, but there was also the curious case of the man who was arrested last month with three hundred election ballots in his truck.

If ordinary Californians did genuinely vote for Newsom, they deserve everything they get, but equally disgraceful was the smear campaign against Larry Elder, who commented that none of the big guns who were brought in to campaign against his removal, including Barack Obama, said Newsom was doing a good job.

Newsom also said the election was a victory for science – meaning mask mandates, but most Americans have seen enough of this sham to appreciate how this “science” works. Black Lives Matter riots are “peaceful” events, while Trump rallies are super spreader events. Newsom, Obama, and other leading Democrats can have events and parties without masks, but small businesses are being hounded to extinction.

Returning to Elder, who would have made a great Governor, the most outrageous smear against him concerned the woman in the gorilla mask who pelted him with an egg (which missed).

When this attack was covered by the Los Angeles Times, the paper reported that Elder had been involved in an “altercation” at Venice Beach, and it showed a photograph – in reality a still from a video, which appeared to show him slapping the face of a white woman. In fact, if you watch the actual video, it is clear he was greeting a group of fans, and had just mutually embraced her. His hand is touching or nearly touching her face, but in a still this can look like a slap. That image has now been replaced, but here it is in a story from an honest publication. It is difficult to credit just how dishonest the American media is when it comes to anything or anyone associated with Donald Trump or the new, reinvigorated Republican Party, but Trump has had to put up with this sort of calumny for the past six years, while Elder, who is cut from the same cloth, is clearly relishing the challenge. Hopefully he, or someone, will unseat Newsom at the next election. Otherwise California and indeed America is doomed. If it isn’t too late already.

