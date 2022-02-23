The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
European Court rules EU can withhold funds to Hungary & Poland
The Duran: Episode 1236
ECJ dismisses Hungary and Poland’s complaints over rule-of-law measure
ECJ dismisses Hungary and Poland’s complaints over rule-of-law measure
The European court of justice has dismissed complaints from Hungary and Poland against a law that ties EU funds to democratic standards. In a milestone in the battle for the rule of law in the EU, the bloc’s highest court rejected the cases brought by Hungary and Poland “in their entirety”, confirming that countries can be deprived of EU funds when they fail to meet democratic standards.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.