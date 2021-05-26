in Latest, Video

EU stupidity on full display with latest Belarus sanctions

The Duran: Episode 983

EU Sanctions Belarus For “State Terrorism” – National Airline Now Banned From Europe’s Airspace

As we noted on Monday European countries, following the example of Lithuania and the UK, are now effectively imposing a ban on European carriers flying through Belarusian airspace after Sunday’s Ryanair incident where the Ireland-based airliner was forcibly diverted from its flight path to land in Minsk, in order for Belarusian authorities to arrest anti-Lukashenko journalist Roman Protasevich.

MoA – Lukashenko’s Revenge (Served Cold)

On yesterday’s threat Petri Krohn wrote of: LUKASHENKO’S REVENGE (Best served cold) Last summer Ukraine’s security service SBU tried to play dirty trick on Lukashenko. Russian volunteers, who had fought on the Novorossiyan side in the Ukrainian civil war were made a fake job offer, “security” work on Syrian oil fields.

The West and The Arrest in Belarus: A Case of Fear, Double Standards and Impotent Rage

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
May 26, 2021
Incredible, the deeply rotten corrupt/criminal/kleptocratic ILLEGITIMATE UNELECTED EU-Junta [commission + council] Gangster ‘Ursula von der Leyen‘ – No EU Citizen EVER voted for/against [because we are NOT allowed to vote] AKA “Democracy a total NO SHOW” – She delusional babbling something about ‘Democracy‘ she knows nothing about and she literally despises + pisses on 24/7.

bogsik
bogsik
May 26, 2021

what is OZ doing to Assange? same what they have been doing to the whole population 😈
Cadaver fucking the lot 🧟‍♂️
I am a citizen and can feel it 🥴

