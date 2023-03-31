The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU peacekeepers in Ukraine. Spy games. Lukashenko, Belarus invasion being prepared
The Duran: Episode 1550
Somebody secretly promised something to the governments of Latvia and Estonia.
I can explain a little as I am a Pole. Poland has a Polish speaking minority that is persecuted in Bialorus. So they could be afraid that since Russia attacked Ukraine to protect Russian speaking Ukrainians from persecution Poland could use it as an excuse to do the same. Meaning attack Bialorus to protect Polish speaking minority from persecution. So enforcement of learning Bialorus of Russian language in Bialorus from people speaking Polish was going on for some time, things like changing Polish sounding names of places and streets. That’s why Alexander Lukashenko was so afraid of Poland taking part… Read more »
Based on last census in Belarus (2019), the country has a population of 9.41 million. Just 3.1% of this population makes up a Polish minority group. That equates to 319,600. Poland would be crazy to risk attacking Belarus over such a small population and over such a specious pretext. For comparison: The SMO in Ukraine was launched after 8 years of military attacks , and failed UN backed agreements concerning a Russian speaking minority in East Ukraine of several millions. BTW: You say that Poles in Belarus are persecuted. How?
Interesting interview appeared yesterday in France 24 with historian and former French Marines colonel Michel Goya: “The tanks, armoured vehicles and mobile artillery [supplied by the West] will allow Kyiv to build up coherent and solid combat units, which could spearhead the offensive. But current supplies will only allow Ukrainian forces to build up at most three to four brigades, which is not enough to secure a decisive victory. Kyiv will need at least a dozen brigades for its offensive to be effective – as was the case last September. Moreover, Russian lines are now probably stronger than they were… Read more »