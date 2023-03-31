The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trump, no reverse gear. Ursula, de-risking China. Free Assange. Austria, walking out on Elensky. U/1
America needs to split up. No fighting. No trauma. Just a divorce. It’s time.
So maybe Joe Biden will go down in history as the first US President to cause a World War and an internal Civil War? Maybe Florida and Texas will secede from the Union? (Maybe not Florida now that De Santis has been put forward for the Presidency). Crazy times.
“biden legacy”
Trump was charged by a Grand Jury (ham sandwich?) for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels. All ready investigated by Mueller who came up with nothing. Usually a misdemeanor and past the Statute of Limitations. I sense the uncontrolled rage of Hillary and the cold hard rage of Obama, the snake. A suicidal move by the Dems. We have all ready had Trump. A perfect landscape for a strong 3rd party candidate. Seems to me China has risen, past tense. Too late… China is the world’s manufacturer. As Europe sinks without cheap energy, the EU are going to become even more… Read more »
One of the reasons I voted Brexit was the talk about Turkey and Ukraine joining the EU. Why would anyone in Britain want to remain in the EU, when the EU wants one of the most corrupt countries in world to join the EU? It would have meant millions of Turks and Ukrainians pouring into Britain to plunder our social security system, free housing, free health care, free education etc. We can’t manage the population we’ve already got, estimates being over 80 million people, unlike the incorrect published figure of circa 60 million. In 1985 the population of Britain was… Read more »
I am here in Pretoria, RSA. I couldn’t listen to Alex for a few weeks, then tuned-in doing my morning exercises. My goodness this is good. So balanced, so witty, so good. Alex, you just give us a perspective on the world that is so hard to find elsewhere. And its all not in a somber mood, but with a chuckle! How do you do it? Anyway, thanks man. Keep it up. I love those scenes of Belgrade too…
Thank you, Alex, for another interesting video. However, I don’t believe the real Trump is anywhere near Florida or Manhattan, so it will be a body double if they decide to arrest him as he is probably in Cheyenne Mountain.
Further, I have heard from several sources that Julian Assange was freed ages ago and is in the US, returning to the UK for extradition hearings. There’s a lot more going on in the background to world events than we can comprehend.