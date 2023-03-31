in Latest, Video

Ukraine Admits Russian Bakhmut Gains, China Rejects EU Pressure; Indictment Strengthens Trump, Divides US

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Admits Russian Bakhmut Gains, China Rejects EU Pressure; Indictment Strengthens Trump, Divides US
Alexander Mercouris

5 Comments
RTB
RTB
March 31, 2023

So the question has to be asked – Where are the Russian troops ?
They appear to still have the same problem as previously in this war.
They advance slowly because they have few soldiers in the initial attack and once they achieve a breakthrough they have no reserves to follow up and exploit the situation.
Did they ever call up 300,000 reserves to alter the balance of forces on the battlefield, or was it all smoke and mirrors?

charles smith
charles smith
Reply to  RTB
April 1, 2023

According to Scott Ritter the 300K troupe are completing their training and being held in reserve

penrose
penrose
March 31, 2023

Time to split America up. “United States” is a joke. Try “Divided States” of America.

Carol Davidek Waller
Carol Davidek Waller
April 1, 2023

How in the world a military force made up of nations that are members of an hostile, aggressive organization who are actively supporting military action against one side, can be called ‘a peace keeping force’ is beyond anyone’s wildest imaginings.
Not only is the US supporting (imposing) an independence movement on Taiwan, they are arming the Taiwanize. Strange sort of ‘guard rails’.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Carol Davidek Waller
April 1, 2023

“Peace keeping force” is the neocon euphemism for “step aside and let us run the show.”

