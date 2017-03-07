Impotent EU parliament holds meaningless vote to impose visa on US citizens (VIDEO)

European parliamentarians want reciprocity in visa issuance with the US. Too bad they have no authority to make EU policy

The European Union’s parliament in Strasbourg seems to have found a little backbone.

Though it has no power to originate legislation (it can only rubber stamp decrees of the European Commission), parliament decided to recommend to the commission that visa restrictions be imposed on Americans.

The move is in response to the United States’ failure to grant visa-free travel to citizens of some EU members, including Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Cyprus.

Nevertheless, as The Duran’s Alex Christoforou explains, don’t expect Brussels to follow through on the parliament’s idle threat.

