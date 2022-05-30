in Latest, Video

EU determined to get Russian oil embargo, push Europe towards Green utopia

The Duran: Episode 1292

The Duran

1 Comment
SheBear333
SheBear333
May 30, 2022

It’s democide, rather than suicide.

