The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Snowball Effect by Jacob Dreizin
The Duran: Episode 1293
Subscribe to: The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath
The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath
The Dreizin Report is a NO PROPAGANDA ZONE for objective analysis on the Ukraine war, its U.S. and global economic and social aftermath, the degradation of democratic governance, and other major issues of the day. I present facts and analysis that don’t make the Western press, but I do NOT cheerlead or condemn any state or ethnolinguistic group.
Video posted with permission from The Dreizin Report
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This seems to infer that the retreating Ukies still have ammo. Do they?