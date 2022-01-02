in Latest, Video

EU aims to solve energy crisis by shipping LNG from U.S.

EU aims to solve energy crisis by shipping LNG from U.S.
The Duran: Episode 1181

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Oil demand suffered a severe blow last year when the initially ignored coronavirus in China spread around the world and started prompting lockdowns. Then the wave receded, and oil demand began to rebound, much faster than most expected. Despite the green transition push, demand will continue to recover into next year, too, and those after it.

European Gas Extends Slump With More LNG Heading to Region

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-24/european-gas-extends-slump-with-more-lng-heading-to-region

The Duran

