The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris Johnson clinging on to power, as knives are out
The Duran: Episode 1182
Boris Johnson quits as world runs out of Greek letters? Our supporters’ predictions for 2022
We asked the Guardian’s 1m supporters to make their predictions for the year ahead. Here’s what they said
Boris Johnson quits as world runs out of Greek letters? Our supporters’ predictions for 2022
oris Johnson steps down, to be replaced by David Frost – or Jeremy Hunt, or Michael Gove, or Peppa Pig. French presidential elections are beset by civil unrest over pandemic restrictions. Russia mounts some kind of incursion in eastern Ukraine. China waits for an opportune moment to overrun Taiwan.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.