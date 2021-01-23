Estonian prime minister resigns, another corruption scandal hits EU
Estonian prime minister resigns amid corruption scandal, citing loss of public confidence in government
Juri Ratas, the Prime Minister of Estonia, announced on Wednesday that he will stand down from the role amid a row over state-backed loans and government contracts, which were allegedly offered to political donors. In a Facebook post, Ratas said that he “made a value-based decision to resign from office over the situation.”
