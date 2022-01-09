The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Erdogan turns to MBS to solve inflation problem
The Duran: Episode 1187
Turkish inflation hits highest level under Erdogan’s rule
Turkish inflation hits highest level under Erdogan’s rule
Turkey’s consumer inflation surged by a staggering 13.6 percent in December, bringing the 2021 annual rate to 36 percent – the highest under the 19-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). The record rate, announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday, comes as a fresh blow to Erdogan’s economic credentials.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Erdogan is the problem for the inflation he doesn’t have to turn to MBS for help, he just needs to step down from power.